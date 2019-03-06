Guard shoots guard in crotch

Police are at the scene of a shooting at the National Energy Skills Centre, Laventille, where a security guard was shot in the crotch in an argument with a colleague earlier this morning.

They said 34-year-old Curtis Douglas was on duty when he had an altercation with a coworker. The coworker left and returned with a gun. Douglas tried to wrestle it away, but was shot in the right side of his groin.

He cried out for help as the gunman ran away. Coworkers took Douglas to the Port of Spain General Hospital, where he was treated and listed in stable condition.

Police visited the area and are investigating the shooting.

The suspect, who is from Eastern Quarry, Laventille, is still at large.