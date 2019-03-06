Griffith: ASP Maraj worked until the end

Police Commissioner Gary Griffith

Police Commissioner Gary Griffith this morning sent condolences to the family of acting ASP Mark Maraj, who was found dead in the bathroom of his home at Buller Gill Avenue, Arima.

Speaking at a press conference at the Ministry of National Security, Griffith said Maharaj's death was saddening and despite being ill, Maraj was committed to his duty, even reporting for duty on Carnival Monday.

"It is a sad occasion when any officer dies, but he was ailing. I was speaking with ACP Jayson Forde, who told me that even though he was ailing and even though the doctors recommended he get some rest, Maraj insisted on being part of the operations, he wanted to work, and up until Carnival Monday, he was performing his duty.

"It shows his dedication to his duty and he's a fallen comrade. Condolences to his family and friends," Griffith said.

DCP Deodath Dulalchan, who was also at the press conference, said he would remember Maraj as a hard-working officer, with a wealth of experience in law enforcement.

"I can say Mark has been a very experienced officer. He would have worked in several divisions and we brought him to work in the Port of Spain division because of his experience.

"He will be sadly missed and I join with the commissioner in extending condolences," Dulalchan said.

Maraj was found dead by his son Dominic.