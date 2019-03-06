Famalay wins Road March

Bunji Garlin, Skinny Fabulous and Machel Montano.

The Machel Montano, Ian “Bunji Garlin” Alvarez and Gamal “Skinny Fabulous” Doyle 2019 Carnival hit Famalay is the new Road March.

The song, as the Trinbago Unified Calypsonians’ Organisation (TUCO) announced played 346 times ahead of Kees Dieffenthaller’s Savannah Grass which played 207 times.

This title makes it Montano’s tenth Road March title and Bunji Garlin’s first. It is also the first time that the coveted Carnival title is being shared with a non-national. Skinny Fabulous is Vincentian.

More to come as this story develops.