Editor, chess writer Jacobs cremated

FINAL RITES: Brother Gregor Florence blesses the casket of former newspaper editor Carl Jacobs during the funeral service for him held at the St James Crematorium on Wednesday.

VETERAN journalist and former editor Carl Jacobs was remembered yesterday for his love of chess, journalism and children.

Jacobs died last Wednesday in Port of Spain after ailing for some time. He was 83.

The funeral was held at the St James Crematorium and his god-daughter Brianna Prescod, 14, delivered the eulogy, which she wrote by hand.

"My godfather, Carl Jacobs, was a great man, loved and cherished by the Prescod family since 1974 till the day of his departure."

She said Jacobs, also her father Luke's godfather, was a very generous person.

"He also loved children, especially those in the Prescod family."

She said Jacobs was more like a grandfather and described her father as his son and his children as Jacobs' grandchildren.

She recalled his passion for chess and journalism and his love for cowheel soup and starch mangoes.

Jacobs spent more than 50 years with the TT Guardian, moving from the features department to editor-in-chief, a post he held from 1997 to his retirement in 2000. Afterwards, he wrote a weekly column on chess, Double Rooks, in the Guardian, for more than a decade.

At the funeral were media veterans Tony Fraser, Andy Johnson, Valentino Singh and Horace Monsegue, Newsday news editor, as well as members of the local chess community.

The Media Association and the Association of Caribbean Media Workers expressed condolences on his death.

He was the brother of the late Juliana Chambers, wife of late former prime minister George Chambers.