Clarifying EU regulation on anti-money laundering

THE EDITOR: On February 14, the European Commission adopted Delegated Regulation (C(2019) 1326) identifying high-risk third countries that present strategic deficiencies in their regime on anti-money laundering and counter terrorist financing (AML/CFT). The confirmation that TT is one of the 23 countries in the list generated several reactions that call for clarifications.

The commission is mandated to identify high-risk third countries in accordance with the fourth European Union (EU) anti-money laundering directive of 2015. The objective of the identification of high-risk countries is to protect the integrity of the EU financial system and to safeguard the security of the EU and its partners by requiring banks to apply enhanced customer due diligence for transactions involving the jurisdiction concerned. The listing does not entail sanctions or trade restrictions and it does not intend to shame the country.

The decision to include TT in the list of high-risk countries is not new and should not have come as a surprise. TT was already listed as a high-risk third country on December 13, 2017, on the basis of information obtained from the inter-governmental Financial Action Task Force (FATF).

The European Commission has now applied a new methodology for the review process which has been discussed at a hearing organised by the European Parliament in February 2018. TT participated at the parliamentary hearing and has been apprised of the methodology that was issued on June 22, 2018. The methodology is available on the website of the commission and the list of countries that would be subject to a new review was published on the website on November 15.

On the basis of this new methodology the commission recently reviewed if TT had made progress in addressing deficiencies in their regime on anti-money laundering and counter terrorist financing.

The starting point of the review was the latest assessment by the FATF. This is a vital step in the process as the organisation is the global standard-setting body for anti-money laundering and combating the financing of terrorism. Its reviews are based on mutual evaluations which ensure a fair and equitable process.

In its public statement of October 19, 2018, the FATF specified that TT is a jurisdiction with strategic deficiencies in complying with the anti-money laundering and countering terrorism financing AML/CTF standards. On the basis of the information thus obtained, the European Commission decided that the strategic deficiencies still pose a high risk for financial transactions and maintained TT on the list of high-risk third countries.

Full details about the process and the considerations that led the commission to decide to maintain TT on the list can be found here: https://ec.europa.eu/info/policies/justice-and-fundamental-rights/criminal-justice/anti-money-laundering-and-counter-terrorist-financing_en

The commission and the Delegation of the European Union to TT are available for a further dialogue with the authorities in TT. The EU can also provide assistance to TT in addressing the identified weaknesses should the Government so wish. Building on our close relations and dialogue, we can progress quickly towards solving the current issues and ensuring compliance and delisting as soon as possible. This is our common objective and we are at TT’s entire disposal to this end.

The EU and TT have an increasingly close relationship, which was illustrated by the upgrade of our presence in Port of Spain to a full-fledged EU delegation in 2016. In this context we look forward to addressing all challenges and to further deepening our overall relationship.

AAD BIESEBROEK

ambassador

European Union to TT