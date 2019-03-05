Venezuelans play mas in Arima

WHILE many were heading in the direction of Port of Spain or San Fernando for J’ Ouvert and Kiddies Carnival celebrations on Sunday and Monday morning, many were not. In Brazil Village, Kiddies Carnival was small but the celebrations were loud.

The Brazil RC Primary School fully represented with their presentation, ‘Yoh Know Yuh is Ah Trini When...’ The village started its J’Ouvert celebrations as early as 3 am, with hundreds gathering on the Talparo Main Road to revel.

In Arima on Carnival Sunday afternoon, 13 children’s bands crossed the judging point at the Bus Lay-by, including rookie bandleader Bernie Seifert. Her band Neon Fancy Sailors, went traditional with a splash of contemporary.

While the Borough’s J’Ouvert celebration was small, La Casita presented Natural Disasters, a portrayal of the ongoing crisis in Venezuela.

Most of the masqueraders in the band are Venezuelans nationals. Arima’s biggest turnout for the Carnival weekend is on the Monday evening.

Acting Mayor Cagney Casimire said, “We want to brand Arima as the culture capital of Trinidad and Tobago”. Krave Carnival Band came in for high praises from the Casimire as one the bands that has energised the mas in the borough. The band would hit the road on Monday evening, when most big bands come out in the borough.”

In honour of recently deceased Arimian steelpan pioneer Bernard Lares, the Arima Carnival Committee (ACC) showcased the talents of six steel bands and their junior players at the Bus Lay-by.

One hundred and four-year-old Arima resident Papa John, didn’t want to come see the festivities when invited but the festivities came to him. The ACC decided to acknowledge the contributions of the centenarian by making him mayor for the day and entertaining him with some costume presentations and music..

The biggest J’Ouvert celebrations were however, in Tunapuna. On the Eastern Main Road from Tacarigua Junction, to Exodus Steel Orchestra in St Augustine was blocked off to facilitate masqueraders. In all of the celebrations visited, there was a visible sign of police presence.