Three people win tickets to visit Beijing

Natalia Williams performs a Chinese dance as Tourism Minister Randall Mitchell (left, centre) with Song Yu the Director General of Beijing Tourism Bureau, looking on at tourism and cultural exchange meeting at the Hilton.

Three people attending the Beijing Culture and Tourism Promotion event Friday walked away with tickets to visit Beijing, China.

Jason Attow won accommodation at the luxurious Beijing St Regis Hotel for three nights, Michelle Bisram won a four-day, three-night stay at Beijing Cultural Tours, sponsored by the China Travel Service, and Pamela Chinafat won a round trip from Port of Spain to Beijing and three nights’ hotel accommodation in Beijing.

Speaking at the event at Hilton Trinidad, St Ann’s, Song Yu, general director of the Beijing Municipal Culture and Tourism Bureau, said it was an honour and pleasure to be in TT.

Yu told the audience Chang Street is the most important street in China, where military parades are held, and the asphalt on the street comes from TT.

“I walk to my office along Chang Street every day as well. So I had a very cordial feeling when I landed in TT yesterday (Thursday).

“This year marks the 45th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between China and TT. It is my great honour to visit TT in this year of great significance, hold the cultural and tourism promotion and let friends here know more about Beijing.”

Yu said because of the difference of geographical location, history and culture of the two countries, China’s tourism resources are totally different from those of TT.

He said the capital of China, Beijing, covers an area of more than 16,000 square kilometres and has a permanent population of over 21 million.

“After thousands of years of accumulation, Beijing has rich world cultural heritages. As an international metropolis, Beijing is also a vibrant city with modern and fashionable tourism resources such as Olympic venues and the 798 art district.

“In April this year, Beijing will hold the world horticultural exposition, and will host the winter Olympics in 2022.”

Yu invited his guests to visit Beijing and witness the hospitality of the people and the charm of the imperial palace and ancient capital. He also encouraged the audience to visit the country to experience the old traditions of mysterious oriental culture and modern urban style.

Tourism Minister Randall Mitchell said the relationship between the countries is one of long standing, dating back to the first Chinese immigrants to TT in 1806 and including several subsequent waves of immigration, and continues to the present.

The richness and diversity of TT’s culture, he said, has incorporated Chinese expressions at its roots.

“Thus, the Chinese way of life has become part of Trinbagonian experience. We welcome the drive to promote, ‘charming Beijing’ to our country, which will allow our citizens to explore and experience the rich Chinese culture known over the world.

“I am happy that your trip coincides with our annual Carnival celebration. It is an exciting time for us in TT, so that we, in turn, can share our culture with you.”