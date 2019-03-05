Shurwayne wows his audience

Iron man Shurwayne Winchester plays the iron with the Vibes rhythm section during his performance at Estate 101.

Former Soca Monarch, Groovy Soca Monarch and Road March winner Shurwayne Winchester, dressed in a three-piece black and white patterned suit showed why he will always be a soca force to be reckoned with, after fully entertaining the crowd that turned up at Estate101 on Wednesday night to get the Shurwayne Xperience.

His high energy performance was one that each patron will remember for some time yet.

The soca artiste gave the crowd what they wanted and then had them obeying his every command after that. Swag, should dance, jump like Shadow, wave, wine. roll, he called it, they did it.

Winchester opened his performance with Shake It, then followed it with Murdah, a song that gave him the last of three Groovy Monarch titles in 2010. he continued with Bacchanal Neighbour after which he did another title song Don't Stop (2006), that brought out the sweetness and range of his vocals as h has done so many times before but this time, as he held some of his notes for an elongated period during the song, it was just awesome.

He told the crowd afterwards that every song was a surprise to him and as the band stuck up the opening bars to his songs he just followed. Both he and the band' all members of his original band YOU. needless to say were on point.

Winchester continued with 2008 groovy title song Carnival Please Stay, during which he came off the stage and got into the thick of the crowd. they loved it.

Back on stage he did Roll Dat Bumper, Wine On It, Borne to Wine and Sit Down.

Taking issue with part-time soca lovers he said: "A lot of people love soca during Carnival and on Ash Wednesday they looking for Shabba (reggae artiste). Well I love soca!" He then launched into into Calypso (David Rudder), then cahllenged the crowd's knowledge of yesteryear songs, telling them if any of the got all the lyrics right he will perform at any of their functions for free.

First of the songs was Pump Me Up (Rupee), then Sugar Bum Bum (Kitchener). But Rock It (Merchant) eluded them of the prize. it was great fun to them nevertheless.

At this point Winchester introduced his surprise guest to thunderous applause at the sight of Baron (Timothy Watkins). And as the older bard began to sing Feeling It, the crowd went into a state of euphoria. A patron remarked: "Two of the best voices in the business on one stage," to which many agreed. It was an epic moment.

Baron then made way for another guest performer Swappi who got the crowd in a frenzy with his big hit Party Start.

Winchester continued the momentum with some of his oldie goodies Baby Love and Get Out My Dreams, a song he did in his very first Soca Monarch appearance, then he sang Take Your Time, Front, Wine Down and J'Ouvert Morning.

The concert performance ended in a real jam session with Winchester and his brass players getting into the crowd as the played the famous F-Jam made popular by deceased Mano Macellin, during the days of the original Brassorama in the 60s - 80s.

Vibes Rhythm Band was also in the melee, and caught up in the heat of the moment, Winchester left for a change of clothing. Upon his return, it was pure pace after that. He began this session with his 2004 Road March winner Look De Band Coming, had patrons bouncing on the spot like Shadow, moving left and right, then in a circle before letting loose. Bareback now, he followed with his other Road March Dead or Alive (2005), before closing with Open D Gate and Come Back his new road march contender.

As far as patrons were concerned the non-appearance of Destra and Iwer who were billed to appear did not stop the party.

Speaking after the event Winchester said: “Of course I was disappointed but thankfully the audience I had was a fantastic one. I was straight forward with them telling that the act weren't there and that all I could offer is me and they were like, 'that is what we want, we love you.' And that more than ever I am really humbled by. I am just thankful, grateful and happy in my heart that I had an opportunity to do that concert. I don't think I have all the words to express how I feel because it was like an actual movie running and all the action parts, the scenes, the sequence the storyline were correct.

"The show was about saying thanks and I think the audience felt it. I felt it on stage. I really felt that connection with the crowd, that intimate moment at times, and then the energy rising. It wasn't just about the soca side of it or the jamming, but the venue allowed me to rap to the audience and show them the iron man is here, the Shurwayne Winchester, the person that you know is here."