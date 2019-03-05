Show up to work or else Gary to delinquent police officers:

Police keep a close eye on revellers at J’Ouvert competition, South Quay, Port of Spain.

Police officers who did not show up to work as expected early yesterday were given until 10 am to report for duty or face the consequences, according to a letter issued by Police Commissioner Gary Griffith.

Griffith confirmed he sent a letter, informing officers who were marked as absent from J’Ouvert duty yesterday, that if they did not come in to work, they would be required to meet with him at the Police Training Academy, St James, on Friday morning to explain in person why they could not come in to work.

In the letter, he says the absence would be recorded and disciplinary action was possible for those officers.

“Any police officer abandoning their post, especially on days like today and tomorrow, without good reason, I see that as a blatant act of indiscipline and not becoming of someone to wear the uniform. Thankfully, it is just a few, as the majority have shown dedication to duty.

“But these few have shown no regard or care to protect our citizens, and have even put the security of their fellow officers at risk by being absent. Their irresponsible behaviour would be dealt with. We do not need or want such selfish individuals in the service.”