Rowley flies out for heart check-up

Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley gives the feature address at the opening of the DOMUS Caribbean uPVC Solutions, Factory Road, Chaguanas on February 19. Rowley left for California on Carnival Tuesday for a series of medical tests. FILE PHOTO

THE Prime Minister this morning left Trinidad for Los Angeles, California to undergo a series of medical tests related to a coronary issue, said a statement from the Office of the Prime Minister. Last Sunday, Dr Rowley had told reporters that he had missed his 2017 medical check-up which was now overdue, even as he needed to keep tabs on a build-up of plaque in one of his arteries discovered in 2016.

“The Prime Minister and his family are grateful for the outpouring of concern and well wishes that have been expressed since the announcement. The Prime Minister said the positive sentiments have been a source of strength.”

Finance Minister Colm Imbert will act as Prime Minister until Rowley’s return. No date has been given for Rowley’s return, with him merely telling reporters that this will be after his tests are done.