‘Panorama is a mission’

Duvonne Stewart thrills the audience.

GARY CARDINEZ

DEFENDING champion Panorama arranger Duvone Stewart says, “Panorama is a mission, not a competition.” Stewart was addressing an audience at Kaiso Blues Cafe last Sunday, where he was a guest of the Alternative Steelpan event the sixth annual Sons of Steel (SOS) One Revolution.

Stewart said, “Pan is God’s gift to TT. It is a mission, not a competition, and we should market steelpan to the world. It is our culture.”

Stewart went on, “This is all a part of my journey. Last year I lost 240 pounds and as an arranger I won the large title for the first time. I am still very humble and I give God thanks. We (BP Renegades) are the defending champs and I want you all to come out and support pan.

“It really does not matter which band wins, in the end pan must be the winner. "But I eh giving up the title just so.”

Stewart’s speech came after he performed Hello (Lionel Richie) and Year for Love. He gave the audience a teaser of Hookin Meh, then played Andre Tanker’s Steelband Times, then continued his speech.

“We must take time to honour the men who paved the way for us before they die. " I am enjoying pan globally. We have to invest time and money in the instrument, make it compulsory in schools.”

“Whenever I travel, people treat me like Jay-Z, they come up to me to take selfies, and look for autographs. I am humbled by what this instrument has done for me.”

Stewart returned to his pan and played Rainorama, with the audience as his chorus, as with My Pussin and Pan in A Minor.

When he started Mighty Terror’s Pan Talent, Kaiso Blues became a party venue and the bottle and spoon came out for his version of Bahia Girl.

Before that, Stewart Earl la Pierre Senior played, telling the audience he had just received a gold star award in The Bahamas for his contribution with the pan.

He was followed by his son Earl Jr who performed Secret Garden, Hello, Pan Night and Day and Pan by Storm in memory of the late Ken "Professor" Philmore.

Digicel Rising Star winner Angela Didier performed several songs with Noel La Pierre, who also performed Lover’s Holiday, For Your Love which he dedicated to tuner Bertrand "Birch" Kelman.

Those who attended all left satisfied that the sixth edition of SOS One Revolution was a success.