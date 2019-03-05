N’Janela creates calypso history in Couva

Couva Calypso Monarch N’Janela Duncan-Regis

N’Janela Duncan-Regis created history in Couva carnival when she was crowned Junior Calypso Monarch for the fifth time, walking away with the title with a commanding performance at the grand finals of the Couva Calypso Monarch Competition at the Couva car park on Friday. It is the first time that any calypsonian, junior or senior, has been crowned monarch five times.

Singing in position five, Duncan-Regis performed her season’s hit, Slave to the Gun, with supreme confidence, to score 356 points, beating out runner-up, Caleb Hinds, who scored 336 points. Regis, 15, who is a virtual veteran at Couva carnival, registered a beaver-trick of wins from 2014 to 2017, having started her competitive career in Couva at the age of six.

“I am very thrilled to create history in calypso in Couva carnivsl. It has been hard work and sacrifice along the way. Couva has been the nurturing ground for my talent. This is really the beginning of a long road ahead for me. The calypso speaks for itself. The title says it all. I want to thank my family for their tremendous support over the years.

Amrika Mutroo, a regular in Couva, finally won the Senior Calypso Monarch crown after coming close several times. Her winning song was Cry of a Teacher. Runner up was defending champion Selvon Noel (Mistah Shak) who sang Jouvert Demon. There was tie for third with Andrew Ferreira, with his rendition of Tribute to Women; and Mark Eastman with Calypso Killers

Wilton ‘Flex’ Griffith, coordinator of the Couva Calypso Monarch Competition (Senior and Junior), was pleased with the standard of the calypsoes, adding that they focused mostly on nation-building topics. “We had a really wonderful year, with some 70 calypsonians turning up for the auditions. Our junior calypsonians were exceptional which augurs well for the future of the artform. Of course, N’Janela personifies the spirit of Couva carnival. She has literally grown up with Couva. We can honestly claim her as our own,” said a satisfied Griffith, who doubles up as Master of Ceremonies for the finals.

RESULTS OF COUVA JUNIOR CALYPSO MONARCH COMPETITION

1st: N’Janela Duncan-Regis (Slave to the Gun) - 356 2nd: Caleb Hinds (Our Nation’s Children) - 336

3rd: Adana Dardine (Is the Music) – 333

RESULTS OF COUVA CALYPSO MONARCH COMPETITION

1st : Amrika utroo (Cry of a Teacher)

2nd: Selvon Noel – Mistah Shak (Jouvert Demon)

3rd: Andrew Ferreira (Tribute to Women); Mark Eastman (calypso Killers