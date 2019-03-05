Khan hopes WI can build on ODI performances

West Indies’ captain Jason Holder, left, celebrates with Shai Hope the dismissal of England’s Joe Root during the fifth ODI at the Daren Sammy Cricket Ground in Gros Islet, St. Lucia,on Saturday.

OMAR KHAN, former TT and West Indies cricket team manager, hopes that the WI can build on their performances from the recently-concluded One Day International (ODI) series against England, with the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup fast approaching.

The West Indies drew 2-2 with England in the five-match ODI series. The Caribbean side will have at least four matches during a tri-nation series involving hosts Ireland and Bangladesh in May, before the World Cup takes place in England from May 30 to July 14.

During an interview on Sunday, Khan said, “It was an excellent performance. It really shows that the team is maturing. It’s very encouraging signs for West Indies cricket and I’m very proud of the guys that can draw a series against England (who) are the number one rated side in the world.”

The West Indies lost the first ODI by six wickets on February 20 but responded with a 26-run win in the second ODI two days later (both in Barbados). The third ODI in Grenada, last Monday, was abandoned without a ball being bowled due to rain, but England won a high-scoring fourth ODI, also in Grenada, by 29 runs on Wednesday.

And, on Saturday, the WI romped to a seven-wicket win in the final ODI in St Lucia.

“My hope is that the guys can remain focused, they would build on that performance and they will continue to improve,” said Khan. “At the end of the day, Chris Gayle was fantastic, but it was a total team effort. The bowlers in this last game did well and it’s really encouraging for West Indies cricket.”

Gayle, the 39-year-old opening batsman and former WI captain, justifiably earned the Man of the Series award after topping the aggregate chart with 424 runs in four innings, at an average of 106, featuring two centuries and two half-centuries.

Gayle, who announced last month that the World Cup will be his last for the WI at the ODI level, made a huge impact with his power-hitting – he smashed 39 sixes (the most in a bilateral ODI series) and 20 fours.

“He’s shown that he could now adjust,” said Khan. “He’s not just the batsman who’s going out there to hit from ball one. He now constructs an innings and he bats (deep).

“He’s not just going out there to bat the power-play and score runs quickly. Once Gayle stays there, his strike-rate will always come up to above 100. He’s a man who all bowlers fear because he could destroy any bowling on any given day.”

Pacer Keemo Paul, opening batsman Evin Lewis and all-rounder Rovman Powell missed the ODI series due to injuries, with all-rounder Carlos Brathwaite, opening batsman John Campbell and fast bowler Sheldon Cottrell called up as their replacements.

Brathwaite took five wickets and scored 66 runs, Campbell scored 69 runs (both in five matches) and Cottrell collected seven wickets in four matches.

“I think we’ve got to build on what we have, the players that are available,” said Khan. “We cannot be chopping and changing on (the basis of) player availability and convenience. These guys are committed to West Indies cricket and we got to give them the opportunity, support and encouragement to go out there and do the best for West Indies.”

Another player called up by the WI selectors during the series was all-rounder Andre Russell, as pacer Kemar Roach had to pull out with an injured back. Unfortunately, Russell, who was among the squad for the last two ODIs, did not play.

Khan, manager of Caribbean Premier League (CPL) squad Guyana Amazon Warriors, stressed that Russell would be a massive boost for the WI at the World Cup.

“I think Andre Russell, in the World Cup squad, will be a second Chris Gayle,” said Khan. “He is a world-class player. Any opposition seeing a side with Andre Russell or Chris Gayle would tremble. He is that type of player (who) creates fear in the opposition. So we’ll need Andre Russell.”

Khan continued, “His personality, the fearless cricket he plays – batting, bowling or fielding – Andre Russell would certainly add value to any side.”

One drawback for the Jason Holder-led WI team in the ODI series was the ineffectiveness of the spin-bowling pair of Ashley Nurse (off) and Devendra Bishoo (leg).

Nurse and Bishoo played throughout the series, as part-time left-arm orthodox bowler Fabian Allen was not considered. However, Nurse and Bishoo each claimed one wicket.

According to Khan, “I think the selectors would have to review the spin bowling options. Let’s face it, we’re going to England (where) the conditions are totally different from the Caribbean. The pitches are much more conducive to the seam bowling. So I don’t see the opportunity for much spin options in England.

“Therefore I think the selectors would really need to probably go with one (specialist) and a ‘make-up’ spinner like Chris Gayle who can bowl a couple overs.

“I (also) think it depends on the availability of Sunil Narine,” Khan added. “I’m not sure what’s (his) status. If he’s fit and available, he’ll definitely be the first option.”