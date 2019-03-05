Father hugs and kisses dead son at accident

WHEN Raziff Khan arrived at the scene of the accident to identify the body of his 23-year-old son he broke down in tears then hugged and kissed him.

The body of his son Fazeed Khan had been removed from the mangled wreck of his silver Nissan Almera and placed on the roadside.

“I hugged him, kissed him and I said a prayer for him. I thanked God for him, for the 23 years he lived here he never once gave me trouble. He was the son everyone wanted, ”an emotional Khan told Newsday during an interview at the family Claxton Bay home Sunday.

Khan was killed in a car accident while driving along the Solomon Hochoy Highway. According to a police report the accident occurred at about 9 pm near the Presysal Flyover on Saturday night.

Khan lost control of his car and crashed into a utility pole.

Eyewitness Jaimé Mc Lean said he was driving in front of Khan when the accident occurred.

Mc Lean said he saw the car swerving moments before it crashed into a pole. “I saw the car flip several times after it hit the pole,”

Mc Lean said he stopped and rushed to the crash. “I went to see if I could help him. No one had stopped. I asked him if there was anyone else was in the car and he said. ‘No’. Then I asked him if he was okay. He said ‘Uh Uh’ And those were his last words to me.”

Mc Lean said he later learned Khan died. He visited the family Sunday to get some closure and relate to them what he saw. “I needed to tell them what I saw and what happened.”

A tearful Raziff said he could not thank Mc Lean enough for bringing closure to the family. “He (Mc Clean) thought that he did not do enough but I think he did all he could. There are so many cars passing and he was the only driver that stopped to help my son.”

Raziff said when he saw police at his house Sunday morning, he knew something was wrong. “They broke the news to me that my son had died in an accident.”

Khan worked at the Qualitech in Point Lisas. At the time on the accident, he was on his way home from work.