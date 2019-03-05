Cops nab man who tried to steal woman’s car

A 27-year-old Cunupia man is in a holding cell at St Joseph Police Station after he was arrested for trying to steal a woman’s car in St Augustine on Carnival Monday night.

According to the TTPS, the woman was driving on the Eastern Main Road and stopped at the red light on Tunnel Drive, when the man barged into the car and started hitting her but ran off when she began screaming.

The woman alerted the police, who nabbed the man minutes later on the Eastern Main Road. St Joseph police are continuing inquiries.