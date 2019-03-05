Boy, 15 drowns at river lime

A lime at a river in Guayaguayare with a group of friends ended tragically on Friday when a 15-year-old schoolboy drowned.

Dead is Kirlan Ravello of Teak Street, Rio Claro.

According to a police report, Ravello and a group of friends where swimming at Pilot River when Ravello got into difficulty and disappeared under the waters. His friends searched for him but their efforts were unsuccessful. Members of the Coast Guard were called in and a search party combed the river.

Hours later Ravello’s body resurfaced.

A video circulating on social media shows the boy’s body being taken to the shore and family members crying. A district medical officer (DMO) pronounced Ravello dead and ordered the body removal to the Forensic Science Centre.

Ravello was a student of the Guayaguayare Secondary School.

Mayaro Police are investigating.