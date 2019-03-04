Young masquerades parade through Scarborough

Young masqueraders of the Lover's Bay section of Enchanted Waters get ready to hit the streets of Scarborough during Saturday's Junior Carnival Parade of the Bands.

KINNESHA GEORGE-HARRY

YOUNG masqueraders had their chance to parade through the streets of Scarborough as the Tobago Junior Carnival Parade of the Bands was held on Saturday.

Although mere children, the energy was high as the Junior Kings, Queens and Individuals took over the streets celebrating mas, culture and Carnival in full view of the spectators.

The youngsters paraded along Carrington Street and Main Street before making their way along Wilson Road and Milford Road last Saturday.

Though off to an extremely late start, the bands portrayed in the blazing sun, showing off their assortment of colourful costumes, all depicting a wide range of themes.

Among the bands making the rounds were the Charlotteville Police Youth Club. Its presentation, Enchanted Waters, led by Kalisha Daniel and Shirnell Jack, consisted of three sections: Pirates Bay, Lovers Bay and Waterfall Bay, highlighting pretty mas.

Other bands to cross the stage were the Signal Hill Government Primary School, Scarborough Roman Catholic Primary School and LM and Associates.

It was clear that pretty mas dominated the streets, although a number of characters were seen including the dragon, clown, minstrel, fancy Indian, pierrot grenade, fireman sailor, fancy sailor, stick fighters, blue devils, jab jab, dame Lorraine, and burrokeet to name a few.