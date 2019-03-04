Woman, 57, arrested for cocaine at PoS market

A 57-year-old Carenage woman was arrested for having cocaine at the Port of Spain market on Friday.

Police said Cpls John, McShine and PC St John of the Port of Spain City Police were on patrol at around 7 am when they saw the woman acting suspiciously.

On searching, they found her with 6.8 grams of cocaine wrapped in foil packets. She was arrested.

Police said they believe the woman collected the cocaine from a drug dealer in John John, Laventille minutes earlier to sell at the market

In an unrelated incident, two men aged, 24 and 25, were arrested for having marijuana at the market at around 11 pm that night.

Police said they were driving through the market when they stopped the car and smelled marijuana on the driver. They found more marijuana on both men. They were arrested and charged.