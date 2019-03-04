The magic of 153 not out

NOEL KALICHARAN

LAST MONTH, cricket fans were treated to a Houdini-like, out-of-nowhere victory by Sri Lanka over South Africa in a Test match at Durban. Chasing a winning target of 304, Sri Lanka was making a fight of it at 206 for 5. But they lost a flurry of wickets to be reeling at 226 for 9, and victory for South Africa a mere formality. Not so fast.

With nothing to lose, Kusal Perera went on the counter-attack, hitting five 6s and three 4s in a partnership of 78 with last man Vishwa Fernando (six runs from 27 balls) to take Sri Lanka to a thrilling, heart-thumping, unexpected victory. Perera’s score? One hundred and fifty-three not out.

Rewind the clock to 1999, to the third Test between the West Indies and Australia in Barbados. Australia scored 490 in their first innings, a score which normally ensures you cannot lose. In their reply, the Windies were stuttering at 98 for 6 but recovered somewhat with a seventh wicket partnership of 153 (that number again) between Sherwin Campbell (105) and Ridley Jacobs (68). And from 265 for 8, the three bowlers – Nehemiah Perry, Curtly Ambrose and Courtney Walsh – put on 64 for the last two wickets, boosting the score to 329, still 161 short of Australia.

In their second innings, the Australians were bundled out for 146, with Walsh taking 5 for 39 and a top score of 32 from Shane Warne, of all people. That left the Windies with a victory target of 308 and more than a day to get it. They closed the fourth day’s play on 85 for 3, with Brian Lara on two not out, and needing 223 on the final day to win.

That final day turned out to be one of the most enthralling, riveting and emotional roller-coaster days of Test cricket one could ever hope to see. I, like many West Indian fans, did not miss a single ball.

The start was disheartening. The Windies slipped to 105 for 5, with Lara the last hope in a seemingly hopeless cause. However, with Jimmy Adams defending dourly at one end, the pair put on 133 for the sixth wicket. Adams’ departure was quickly followed by Jacobs and Perry, leaving the Windies floundering at 248 for 8, still 60 runs short of the target, and only Ambrose and Walsh to bat. Not the most encouraging prospect.

But Ambrose was not about to capitulate. With 12 runs from 39 balls in 82 minutes, he and Lara inched the score to 302, West Indies cruising to victory. Then disaster struck – Ambrose was caught off the bowling of Jason Gillespie. The tension meter went up several notches because Lara had to score the remaining six runs with Walsh, the man with the most ducks in Test cricket, then 32 and now 43.

This was not the most soothing balm for West Indian hearts. But, in 14 agonising minutes, Walsh defended stoutly, sometimes comically, for five balls, and Lara completed victory with a thumping cover drive for four. His score? One hundred and fifty-three not out.

Many writers have hailed Lara’s innings as the greatest ever in Test match history. Perera’s has already been added to the mix. So which 153 not out was better? Lara’s or Perera’s? The debates will go on for a long time with compelling arguments for both of them.

For many reasons, not least because I lived through the agony or the ecstasy of every ball, my choice is Lara. One expects Sri Lankan fans to disagree. But do we really need to choose when we can savour both?