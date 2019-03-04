Six arrested while trying to enter PoS for J’Ouvert

Members of the IATF search a maxi taxi entering Port of Spain during J'Ouvert celebrations early yesterday morning.

Six people were arrested as they tried to enter the city of Port of Spain early yesterday morning for J'Ouvert celebrations, police said.

The people were arrested for a variety of offences, including the possession of improvised weapons, marijuana, drug paraphernalia, obscene language and wearing camouflage clothing.

Members of the Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF), in collaboration with the Transit Police, Canine Unit and the Port of Spain Criminal Investigations Department, staged roadblocks along the Beetham stretch of the Priority Bus Route, near the Laventille Technology Centre, beginning at around 2 am.

Police said they arrested a 28-year-old man, while searching a maxi taxi at around 2.30 pm. According to police, the man became irritated when they tried to search him and used obscene language, protesting the search.

He was taken into custody for obscene language but was not found to have anything illegal on him. Other passengers aboard the maxi, including the driver, complained the man was being a nuisance while on the maxi.

Among those arrested was also a 22-year-old Barataria man who was found wearing a pair of camouflage trousers, and a 27-year-old man for the possession of a marijuana bong.

Newsday spoke with Snr Supt Simboondath Rajkumar of the IATF during the searches who said they intended to continue exercises until 9 am yesterday after which they will be conducting patrols and walkabout exercises throughout Laventille.

He also urged the public to be patient with the police, saying while some inconvenience might be caused by the exercises, it was for the public's own protection.

"In terms of the traffic along the stretch, it seems to be the same amount. I interacted with some people who said they felt much more safer than before. Despite the inconvenience, they feel safer.

"We will be continuing these exercises until Ash Wednesday, so abide by the law, bear with us and everyone will be safe."

Rajkumar said approximately 80 officers were involved in the exercise. Two switchblades and one butcher knife were confiscated.