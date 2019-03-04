Prayers for PM

Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley

THE ruling People's National Movement (PNM) today offered prayers to the Prime Minister and his family as he leaves today for California. At a news conference at the Diplomatic Centre in St Ann's Dr Rowley said he will undergo tests on a build-up of soft plaque in an artery of his heart.

"In 2016, a small black matter was discovered in one of my arteries, which was noted and monitored," he said. Rowley continued, "In 2017, I discovered that the matter was growing. Due to work commitments, I was unable to conduct a check-up in 2018." While he has no symptoms, Rowley said he must follow his doctors' orders.

The PM said based on the advice his doctors who he has been seeing for the last 25 years, "I am overdue for a check-up."The PM was not worried."I take it in stride going forward." He assured the population, "I am in relatively good health." But he added, "I have observations to make." Rowley said the outcome of the tests will determine when he returns home.

In a post on its Facebook page the PNM offered prayers for Rowley, who is the party's political leader."Our thoughts and prayers go out to our PM and his family at this time. Be well!" Several people posted prayers and good wishes for Rowley on Facebook.

Indar Parasram said, "All will be well with our beloved prime minister, God is great." Ronald Marcano said, "On behalf of a grateful nation, our prayers are with you Mr Prime Minister at this time...may the good Lord put the knowledge, wisdom, skills and abilities in the hearts, minds and hands of all those who are required to make this challenge surmountable." Judy Saunders said, "Dr Rowley my prayers are with you. You will be alright in Jesus name amen."

Sandra Ramlochan said, "Father I place Dr. Rowley in your care. Cover him with your precious blood and heal him in your name dear Jesus." Bernadette Elizabeth Gill said, "Praying for you Dr Rowley." Finance Minister Colm Imbert will act as prime minister during Rowley's absence.