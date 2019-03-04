Mayaro MP saddened by drowning

MAYARO MP Rushton Paray has extended condolences to the family of 15-year-old Kirlon Ravallo, who drowned at the Pilot River in Guayaguayare last Friday.

“On behalf of the constituents of Mayaro, I want to express my deepest condolences to the Ravallo family. This is indeed sad news and the prayers of my office are with them during this difficult time,” Paray said.

Paray urged swimmers to be extremely cautious as they visit the beaches and rivers.

“I urge everyone to adhere to the instructions of lifeguards and be guided by the respective flags, look after themselves and each other since swimming conditions may be challenging at this time of year. Persons should take precautions and look after the safety of their families especially children, so as to prevent further tragedies from occurring” said Paray.