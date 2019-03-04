‘Jakes’ – thegentle giant

THE EDITOR: The cold hand of death has taken yet another journalist – Carl Jacob, also called “Jakes.”

As a journalist of some 48 years, Jakes was a gentle giant, but a stickler for good grammar, spelling and sentence construction.

I have never in my career seen Jakes talk down to a journalist, or reprimand him/or her to the extent that one becomes downcast.

I will forever remember his positive words to me as a former editorial cartoonist, and admire his bravery in defending journalism in TT against political intruders.

Jakes was truly a great defender of press freedom, fearless, quiet in demeanour, but vocal with the pen.

KEITH ANDERSON, Port of Spain