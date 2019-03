Hooked byNadia Batson

THE EDITOR: Everyone has been congratulating Duvone Stewart for his stellar achievements for Carnival 2019 and my favourite steelband Renegades for winning this year’s Panorama.

However, I also congratulate Nadia Batson for her renditions this year for which she will be remembered.

She really hooked us. Eagerly awaiting her contributions for 2020.

VINCE HERNANDEZ via e-mail