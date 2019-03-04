Hinds defends Judiciary

Fitzgerald Hinds

MINISTER in the Ministry of the Attorney General and Legal Affairs Fitzgerald Hinds accused the Opposition United National Congress (UNC) of being behind an ole mas presentation by a group of men outside the Hall of Justice in Port of Spain last Friday. In a post on his Facebook page, Hinds said, "In the midst of our Carnival celebrations, we must continue to be vigilant!"

Referring to a statement made by acting Chief Justice Peter Jamadhar on the matter, Hinds said, "The judiciary has yet again to break its extra-judicial public silence, in order to defend itself against the marauding UNC!" According to Hinds, " Make no mistake about it, it was the UNC through its 'soldiers' who went to the doors of the hallowed Hall of Justice to continue its clear strategy to hound the Chief Justice out of office."

Noting that politicians operate in the ever-boiling and turbulent arena of conflict and confrontation, Hinds said it is normal and expected "that we will attack and otherwise challenge each side the other." But he said it was unusual and unacceptable in our political environment for politicians "to be openly attacking and pillorying the Chief Justice and the Judiciary." Hinds declared the Judiciary is an important and necessary arm of the state which "must be left out of our quest for political power at all cost."

He added, "This self-serving and reckless UNC behaviour must stop!" In a statement posted on UNC activist Devant Maharaj's Facebook page, Justice Frank Seepersad disagreed with Jamadhar's statement. Seepersad said he did not find the depictions to be unfair, unreasonable or disproportionate.