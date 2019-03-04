Dimanche Gras highlights

1st Place King, Ghelgath

TRADITIONALLY the Dimanche Gras determined who would be crowned monarch, but this year there was a change in the format with the National Carnival Commission (NCC) making a decision to showcase Carnival 2019 champs.

The theme of the three-and-a-half hour-long show was Buccoo Reef...the beauty beneath the surface - a metaphor which called on people to “forget the rough seas on the surface and focus on the beauty below.”

It also served as an opportunity for those who missed the various shows in the build-up to Carnival. Newsday was at the Queen’s Park Savannah for Dimanche Gras and shares with its readers some of the highlights of the show.