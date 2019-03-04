Curepe couple charged with fraud

Carmen Hanuman

A Curepe couple appeared in court on Friday charged with obtaining services by false pretenses.

Police said Shiva Hanuman, 46, of Mc Donald Street, Curepe, and his wife Carmen, 45, appeared before magistrate Marissa Gomez in the Port of Spain First magistrates' court on Friday.

They pleaded not guilty and were ordered to return to the Tunapuna court on March 29.

According to police, the victim reported that on March 3, 2018, they paid for repairs to a vehicle with a cheque, valued $10,000.

When the victim attempted to cash the cheque, it was returned as dishonoured.

A report was made to the police and an investigation launched by the Fraud Squad under the supervision of acting Snr Supt Lindon Greenidge. The couple was arrested and jointly charged on February 28 by acting Cpl Saunders of the Fraud Squad.