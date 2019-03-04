Christians and Carnival

Members of Irave J'Ouvert band pose for a photo yesterday in Woodbrook. PHOTO BY KERWIN PIERRE

APOSTLE TERRENCE HONORE

CHRISTIANS seem to have no answer to Carnival, so why preach against it when you can’t change it? That’s the question that has been asked since back in the days of Noah. So the Bible says.

For many amongst us, it’s folly not to follow all the wining and jamming on Carnival days.

It’s a moot point to try to persuade people to stop the Carnival. The thought causes people to “set up” like jack Spaniard when anyone says something off-key about the good time they have enjoying the music of the Carnival season.

It is ludicrous, to say the least, to engage a wirebender, costume maker or masquerader in a conversation while the wining is on their mind. “Nobody could stop this Carnival” has been a chant for years. Even an erring English clergyman joined the revelry, so calypsonian the Mighty Cypher sang, “If the priest could play who is we.”

So why try to change the minds of people. Join them in the revelry. But that’s a conundrum for the Christian who has grown up in the bacchanal that is Carnival. We grew up knowing the three seasons of our country – dry season, wet season and Carnival season.

It’s hard to be in it and not part of it. The beat is infectious, the rhythm almost divine, orchestrated by a master composer of the heavenly vintage. The crafts of calypso and soca, mixed with the steelband, is a heady concoction even for the stout of heart.

Many have tried but failed to separate themselves from the festivity that has become our nation’s trademark and apparent destiny. “Come wine with we” is the tourism call to all who dare to look our way. The music draws you in. It’s hard to miss the beat you are hearing since you were born. We are truly a nation with a mix of people of fete and people of faith.

And so Carnival goes on, the much heralded artistry and vocalisations, wining and gyrations in a melee that mesmerises the mind and takes pleasure to giddy heights, with people “mashing up” the place for a week. The radio stations are changing their tunes just for the season, as people crave for the popular songs and the streets become a theatre with prancing and dancing hordes of worshippers of Bacchus.

Meanwhile, the Christians beat a hasty retreat to the beaches and far reaches of the hills and coastline. Just to stay pure by the seashore, but the whole island seems to be pulsating with the rhythm of Carnival. It’s a long-time thing, going on long before we were born. Others choose the quiet side of the Carnival season, but it’s hard to escape the beat. To some it is gladness, for others it is madness.

Meanwhile, gifted songsters challenge each other for first place, in a growing range of high-octane song contests and masquerade parades. And the nation changes its political status to become a monarchy if just for a weekend, when the kings and queens come forth, from almost every school, village and town, parading in their splendour. Royalty for a day they say.

Many parade the festive spirit with pride and with all the pomp and circumstance in a mockery of the monarchy of yesteryear. And the children come out in tow, learning to wine and step in time, but they can’t reach Sunday school with the same vigour and zest.

So this is Carnival, drunken men lying in the canal overcome by rum and the rhythm of the music. Scantily clad women daring all to see as much of their birthday suit as can be seen, all proud of their anatomy glittering in the noonday sun. Who could show more breast is the test. And the puritan Christian frowns on.

The festivity seems unchallenged as the most celebrated time of the year. It’s the national days when people come out to play, to release the pressure and vocalise all the vapid arguments made to justify the wantoness and even jamette behaviour. But that is the view of a few church people, if you will. Others have long joined the wining hordes in gay revelry and abandon of their personal pride – nothing to hide. God “could join we too.”

And the beat goes on. People hear different sounds at Carnival time, each to his own rhythm and rhyme. But does it lift us to world class heights? We seem to have lost the steel pan to others, our masqueraders are certainly matched by those of other countries, but our sheer tenacity to maintain the revelry with remain, proudly displayed by a flag woman or man prancing in a street parade as the banners sway in the morning breeze.

So we see masqueraders mesmerised by the music and moving in time to the conductor’s hand. And people “catching the power” dancing with glee in the unbridled festivity. That is Carnival, a cultic melee where people worship with their hips and lips and not their heart.

But everything has a season and everything has its place. Some people say Carnival is here to stay. Preach or pray, people will find pleasure and leisure in the season. So the spirit of Carnival reigns like many other spirits that roam and rule in our land. Let Christians do what they are called to do – pray for the souls of men.

What’s interesting is for Christians to see how people are jumping up as one – the sense of commitment and fun in the sun. We are yet to see that in Christianity with its many bands and brands listening to the same sacred tune but dancing out of God’s timing.

Then will come lent. People pious, with ashen faces, all creeds and races, trying to wash away the sin that stained their skin, but their heart longs for the beat to go on. To many, next year’s Carnival is here already.

So taxpayers pay to play, the coffers of the State offers the way, to fete for a day and dingolay. What can a Christian say? Some have changed their style of worship and song, redeemed from the pleasures of the pastime. The masses continue to worship in the Carnival way. But the Christian wouldn’t let Bacchus be God, not even for a day.

Christians can’t understand why people play themselves so much at Carnival – but the culture done mix, the maestro has his tricks, to get even the faithful in heart to play their part, in the Carnival culture.

Many people will continue to say the Carnival mentality will have its sway, shaping the minds and hearts of the people, caressing our culture with its smooth and sultry movements, its artistry and grand theatre.

We in the Carnival, the Carnival in we, shaping the nation’s destiny with the Christians in the minority.

What is to be will be, “but God eh done with we.”

So, people play on while the Christians pray on.

