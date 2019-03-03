When Carnival was ‘king’

A traditional Carnival character portrayed by Natasha Gomes.

ONIKA HENRY

Every year Carnival is known, and sometimes expected, to generate a controversy or highly contentious issues. There are heated debates about the meaning, function, interpretation, and social/moral implications of certain Carnival practices and innovations. In the early 1990, the large number of women participating in Carnival and their behaviour was one such "national" controversy. You see, once upon a time, Carnival was "king."

Author Patricia A De Freitas said TT's Carnival has served as a social barometer of sorts, registering the ethos, fantasies, ideals, and contests of the society and has had a profound effect on the self-consciousness and behaviour of us as a people.

The gender of TT Carnival was part of its colonial legacy. However, while Trinidad's "king" shared maleness with his European counterpart, his masculinity is fundamentally different. In the dominant nationalist narratives, Carnival is represented, not as the fat king who indulged in orgiastic excesses, but as a lean and mean usurper who wrests control of the city from the foreign and/or respectable others. Significantly, the remembered heroes of Carnival are the stick-midnight robbers, dragons, devils, wild Indians, sailors, pierrot grenades, steelband men, calypsonians and ole mas' iconoclasts. Carnival was, in fact, numerically dominated by men whose style of performance was often marked by ritualised (and sometimes actual) aggressive, competitive, and iconoclastic behaviour. The 19th century stick-fighters and early 20th century steelband men engaged each other in actual and ritualised "combat."

Against a background of poor economic and social conditions, male calypsonians, who were predominantly from the low-income Afro-Trinidadian group, represented their women as generally avaricious, crafty, promiscuous, and unfaithful. While the aggressive and transient sexual relationships of men are represented in heroic terms - the resistor to domination, the sweet man or saga boy in sexual exploits. Similar behaviour among females is cast in a less flattering light.

Women in Traditional Carnival

Within the domestic situation, the assertive woman who fights with the traditional stick-fighter's weapons of big-stick, bottle and stone is depicted as a violent virago (female warrior). There is, however, another image of woman that is celebrated in calypsoes, especially in the pre-1970s. She is the ideal woman constructed through a constellation of ideas which link marriage, family, child-rearing, home, yard, and respectability. She epitomises the softness associated with care-giving. This is the image that researchers and local social commentators attribute to the British colonial value system which was based on Victorian middle-class ideals.

On the other extreme is the Carnival character known as the jamette (diametre). Always masked, the jamette’s most shocking behaviour was her habit of opening her bodice to expose her breasts. Author Daniel Crowley suggests that the jamettes were "matadors" or retired prostitutes gone respectable, hence the need for masking. It is also possible that they were prostitutes aping prostitutes who had gone respectable.

But while these jamettes were celebrated as part of the wider male resistance enterprise of aggression and sexual ribaldry against the elite other, there existed a deep ambivalence about them as women, especially as it relates to their sexual behaviour within the society.

In present-day Trinidad, the word jamette no longer exists in popular usage to denote the un-gendered subaltern or underworld classes. Its feminised version continues in the popular vocabulary, however, and is part of a whole constellation of words used to describe women whose being or behaviour is judged to be morally loose, sexually promiscuous, crude, or noisily quarrelsome. Celebrated within the "male" resistance mythologies of Carnival, the jamette is nevertheless an object of scorn and derision.

Because of the association of women with propriety and domesticity, "respectable" women did not openly participate in the street Carnival before World War II. These women were "respectable" by virtue of their skin colour or achievement through marriage, education, or appropriate feminine behaviour. Insofar as they participated in the Carnival, it was on decorated lorries or under cover of the masquerade. After the war, masks and lorries were abandoned and "respectable" women descended to the streets.

When Carnival Became 'Woman'

The media representations of the 1992 Carnival are very instructive. They construct an event that not only notes the presence of women, but depicts them in images which suggest women's power and dominance over men. The Carnival is gendered in a way not previously done in past representations: Motherhood-sensuality. One suggests respectability, religiosity, sacrifice, and permanent commitment, the other playfulness, promiscuity, fickleness, and transience.

The entry of women onto the Carnival stage could be considered dramatic in two ways. First, women outnumbered men in the masquerade bands, and no longer depend on men to protect them from unwanted interference from predatory males. Women form groups to play mas together, often leaving their male partners who play in another section of the band. Second, at Carnival time, women no longer behave in accordance with the tenets of respectability expected of them from society at large. Particularly shocking for some is the behaviour of women, considered respectable by virtue of colour, class, or professional standing, who wine and gyrate on the streets and Savannah stage in skimpy costumes.

A fundamental assumption underpinning the traditional male-female relationship is the belief that a female's dress and behaviour is part of an elaborate invitational mating ritual. At Carnival, however, many women do not seem interested in inviting or seducing men, nor do they seem to care with whom or on whom they wine. Narratives among women abound about men who misread women's behaviour at Carnival and ended up being verbally and physically abused for trespassing.

But…

In spite of the new gender of Carnival, there may still be imbalances when one considers the sex and gender of organisers of fetes, the costume designers, the band producers, the music makers, and the calypsonians. If these are still predominantly male it may suggest, on the surface, that women are still the uncritical consumers of a male-produced Carnival script, including its ethos and practice of scandal, confusion, bacchanal, and sexual ribaldry. More often than not, the amplified soca voice that orders women revellers to “wine and bend over" is that of a male singer. "Woman" remains a contradictory and paradoxical figure, therefore, negotiating spaces between compromise and rebellion, sociality and bacchanal, yard and street, "mother" and “jamette."

Onika Henry is a Tobago-based, trained Sex Educator (M.Ed. Human Sexuality) and a Certified Sex Coach (CSC). She designs and implements workshops, training, and psycho-educational counselling, to address sexual health concerns.

Website: http://onikahenry.com

Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/ohenryconsultancy/

Contact: 381-3049