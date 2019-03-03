Well done Mr Killa

THE EDITOR: Congratulations to the new Power Soca Monarch Mr Killa on a well-deserved win. His song was definitely the life of the parties for this carnival season.

Just as his song "destroyed" fetes, I hope that this win will destroy the misconception that the competition favours Trinidadian soca stars.

He swept away Iwer George and the rest of the competition in this year's Soca Monarch. Born Hollice Mapp, the charismatic, powerful and talented Grenadian has created history, by becoming the first non-TT national to take the title. UK-born soca crooner Biggie Irie (Carlton Cordle) was to date the only non-Trini to win a soca title on Trinidad's turf. His timeless fete pleaser “Nah Going Home” won the Barbados-raised singer, the Groovy Soca Monarch title in 2007. Well done, Mr Killa for firmly establishing yourself as one of the greatest soca performers.

SIMON WRIGHT, CHAGUANAS