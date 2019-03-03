Toni Braxton joins Tobago Jazz cast

R&B legend Toni Braxton

AMERICAN R&B singer, songwriter, record producer and actress Toni Braxton will be performing live at the Tobago Jazz Experience for World Music Night at Pigeon Point on April 28. Michael Bolton, American rapper Rodriquez Jacquees, Vaunette Bigford and Despers Steel Orchestra will also join Braxton in the line-up of performers for the closing night.

The festival will take place from April 26-28.

Braxton, a seven time Grammy award winner, gained international recognition for mega hits such as Another Sad Love Song, Breathe Again, You're Makin' Me High and Un-Break My Heart and Yesterday singles, just to name few. Braxton has sold over 67 million records and 41 million albums worldwide.

The Tobago All Star Band will also perform with Cannon Jack, a Tobagonian pannist who has made appearances on Sesame Street and the Cosby Show.

The Tobago House of Assembly has allocated $12 million for the event. Chairman of the Tobago Festivals Commission George Leacock said less money will be spent on the international acts. Last year, the Tobago Jazz Experience carried a budget of $7.3 million and featured American R&B singers and songwriters Ne-yo and Fantasia. More than $4.5 million was spent on hiring these artistes to perform.

Leacock said he has hopes the jazz experience will encourage visitors to book a longer stay after the Easter week so Tobago hotels, guesthouses and inns can benefit significantly.

There will be a Caribbean Night for the Jazz in Speyside on April 27. The line-up for that show includes Jamaican dancehall and reggae singers Busy Signal, Duane Stephenson and Marcia Griffiths.

Jazz on the Waterfront in Scarborough will take place on April 26 with a number of local musicians featured.

Tickets for the final Jazz night are priced at $600 for general admission, VIP $800 and VVIP $1,200.