Tobago pensioner is 3rd road fatality

A John Dial man became Tobago’s third road fatality for the year, after he was hit by a vehicle on Thursday evening.

Official reports insay Brian Thomas, 60, also known as Busby, was trying to cross the Windward Main road near Fairy Queen Junction in John Dial shortly after 8pm when he was knocked down. He was pronounced dead at the scene

The driver is reported to have told police he was driving westward when the victim suddenly appeared in front of the car.

It was only on Monday that Tobago's second road death was recorded, when a 67-year-old Trincity lay minister Claudia Hunte was killed when a cement truck fell on the car in which she was travelling. That happened in the nearby village of Hope.