Red Force seek victory on final day

TT Red Force’s Denesh Ramdin

TT Red Force will be confident of victory against Windward Islands Volcanoes on the final day of its contest in the West Indies Four-Day Championships at the Arnos Vale Stadium in St Vincent, today.

Volcanoes will need to chase 352 for victory. After resuming day three yesterday on four without loss in the second innings, Red Force declared on 244/8 and earned a lead of 351 runs.

Red Force captain Denesh Ramdin, after scoring duck in the first innings, top scored with 57 not out off 148 deliveries with two fours. Imran Khan, after a knock of 71 in the first innings, continued his solid form with the bat of late scoring a vital 39 in a 69-run seventh wicket partnership with Ramdin.

Earlier in the innings, opener Jeremy Solozano struck 42 and Tion Webster hit 43.

Bowling for Volcanoes, Kavem Hodge snatched 6/68 in 32 overs. At stumps, Volcanoes were 21 without loss in the second innings in chase of 352 for victory.

SUMMARISED SCORES: TT Red Force 307 (Khary Pierre 106 not out, Imran Khan 71, Yannic Cariah 36; Sherman Lewis 7/76) and 244/8 declared (Denesh Ramdin 57 not out, Tion Webster 43, Jeremy Solozano 42, Imran Khan 39; Kavem Hodge 6/68) vs Windward Islands Volcanoes 200 (Roland Cato 46, Sunil Ambris 43; I Khan 5/54, Bryan Charles 2/44, K Pierre 2/48) and 21/0