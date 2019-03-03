Rain holds up Kiddies parade

Three wild Indians from Lionel Jagessar's band at the Kiddies Carnival Parade in San Fernando yesterday. PHOTO BY VASHTI SINGH

MARLENE AUGUSTINE AND SEETA PERSAD

THE 2019 Downtown Children’s Mas yesterday was faced with some challenges in getting the show on the road.

Not only did the midday rain slow the flow of the bands but officials from the Downtown Committee had difficulties closing off the roadways.

Speaking with Newsday, Downtown Carnival chairman Wendell Stephen said the event was pushed back 45 minutes later than its usual time at 1 pm.

Stephen said the rain was a major factor as it slowed the bands from reaching downtown.

He also said the police had to step in to assist the committee to have the roadways closed to vehicular traffic.

“The parade started half-hour to 45 minutes later than its usual time because of the inclement weather and the committee encountered some minor challenges this afternoon.

“However the police sorted out the situation. We are proud to stand here today to say that in the past six years the event was incident free and we are working to keep that record. It is difficult to tell if we will have the same turnout today from Saturday’s parade.”

Stephen said the committee saw a big improvement in this year’s parade.

He said there had been an increase in the number of bands and the sizes of bands which participated in the parade.

“There was a consistent flow across our South Quay venue up to the Savannah on Saturday. We are hoping we can get the same response today (Sunday) to cross South Quay stage.”

Although tiny tots and teenagers were challenged by midday showers of rainfall, they embraced the parade in their traditional costumes while chipping and dancing to songs which include, Famalay by Machel Montano, Skinny Fabulous and Bunji Garlin, This is De Place by Patrice Roberts, Savannah Grass by Kess, Swappi and Ultimate Rejects - Party Start.

Carnival Babies’ Celebration Time, Cheers to Ten was a large band by Lisa-Anne Durity-Mollineau was one of the crowd favourite as loud applauds and cheers could be heard over the loud music trucks in the background.

LilliPut’s The Land of the Humming Bird also captivated the crowd as young masqueraders moved through the street swiftly with huge colourful wings while on stilts. On-lookers sitting in the stand could be heard discussing among themselves that the masqueraders looked as if they were actually flying.

At around 3.30 pm when the rain stopped, the crowd got larger and was flowing into the street, however, police were seen instructing the crowd to move back to allow a smooth flow of the parade.

In San Fernando the music trucks were blasting Soca songs from 10 am yesterday, signalling the start of Kiddies’ Carnival in San Fernando. However, heavy rain delayed the start of the parade of bands until noon. When the rains stopped, there was an outpouring of colours as scores of masqueraders in costumes filled the street. Kiddies’ Carnival began at the OWTU Building on Circular Road, San Fernando.

There was a heavy police presence together with ambulance for the parade of bands.

Among the bands participating this year were: Irma and Friends – Sweet for So; Eckels’ Village – Tribute to Kings and Queens; Angel Hearts’ Reach for the Sky; Ivy Preddie’s Down by the River; Carivog Kids; Jardin Enchante’s Eyes Wide Open; The Nation’s People – Guardian of the Ogola Nation and Touch of Elegance.

Hundreds of children were seen dancing to Kees Dieffenthaller’s Savannah Grass and Montano’s Famalay. Fanrmer Nappy’s Hookin Meh was also a popular choice in Kiddies’ Carnival 2019. The parade travelled along Coffee Street and Carin Street to Skinner Park for judging. The results for the Kiddies Carnival parade will be announced on Ash Wednesday.