PM lauds Mr Killa’s success

Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley presents award to Sharlan Bailey, son of the late Winston “Shadow” Bailey in honour of Shadow’s contribution to local culture and calypso at Panorama on Saturday night at the Queen’s Park Savannah. PHOTO BY ROGER JACOB

THE Prime Minister said Mr Killa’s victory in the 2019 International Soca Monarch is a welcome development for this country’s Carnival. At a news conference at the Diplomatic Centre in St Ann’s yesterday, Dr Rowley congratulated Mr Killa (Hollis Mapp) on his victory last Friday. He recalled there was a time when some people advocated “we should not have outsiders” participating in Carnival competitions in TT.

“I think we have evolved and matured beyond that.” Rowley explained that the participation of artistes like Mr Killa in the International Soca Monarch competition, could only elevate the competiton to “international status” as the name implies. The PM said Carnival was seeing a return to past celebrations where artistes like Swallow (Sir Rupert Philo) and Short Shirt (Sir McLean Emmanuel), both from Antigua, added value to the festival.

Rowley said people must remember that Carnival was “an aspect of our national life and our growing economy” which can redound to TT’s benefit if handled right. The PM also congratulated 2019 Panorama large band champions bpTT renegades for claiming the crown despite being “severely challenged” by other steelbands. Rowley had a special praise for Dale Gulston and Massy Trinidad All Stars who placed third in Saturday’s finals.

The PM said he was pleased with the performances of all participants in this year’s Carnival. He was impressed with the quality of the performances and the music in many of the competitions. But he conceded there are “still some lyrical challenges.” Rowley said after a People’s National Movement General Council meeting in Balisier House two weeks ago, he made an impromptu visit to the Queens Park Savannah to take in some junior Carnival activities. Rowley said he was impressed by what he saw. The PM reminded the population that Ash Wednesday was “a working day” and a school day. He supported Education Minister Anthony Garcia’s appeal to parents not to keep their children home on Ash Wednesday. As Diego Martin West MP, Rowley said one peeve he had was parents opting to keep children home after Carnival.