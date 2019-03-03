Paul eliminated in sprint quarters

Nicholas Paul

NATIONAL cyclist Nicholas Paul was eliminated in the quarterfinals of the men’s individual sprint at the 2019 Track Cycling World Championships in Pruszkow, Poland, yesterday.

Paul had a challenge in the quarterfinals against Jeffrey Hoogland of Netherlands, who was the fastest cyclist among the 34 riders in the qualifying round. Hoogland defeated Paul in two consecutive races in the three-race series winning in 9.983 and 9.991 seconds to advance to the semifinals.

Earlier in the qualifying round, Paul finished eighth in a time of 9.571 among the 34 cyclists to earn a spot in the first round.

Fellow TT cyclist Njisane Phillip also advanced to the first round after clocking 9.828 to end 13th overall.

In heat four of the first round Paul defeated Yuta Wakimoto of Japan in 10.374 to progress. However, Phillip could not advance any further as he failed to complete his race against Ethan Mitchell of New Zealand, who won in 10.151.

Paul sealed a place in the quarterfinals after getting past German Stefan Botticher in round two in a winning time of 10.206.