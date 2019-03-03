Patrice shows the true strength of a woman

Patrice Roberts gets up close with her audience at her first concert, Strength of a Woman, held Under the Trees at the Normandie, St Ann's.

WOMEN and men from all walks of life came out to show their support to Patrice Roberts, who was crowned the "Queen of Soca" at her first concert last Thursday, Under the Trees at the Normandie, St Ann’s.

The much-anticipated concert, dubbed Strength of a Woman, was an all-white event celebrating the women and men who have made positive contributions to Roberts’career and personal development over the years. The concert which began at 8:30 pm concluded around 12.30 am left the audience cheering for a repeat in 2020. The performances were powerful and intense.

Grenadian duo Lil Natty and Thunda opened the show with their hits Get In Your Section and Top Striker and had the audience in a frenzy. They were followed by Mr Famous who sang his 2013 song, Play More Local, which paid tribute to the late Winston "Shadow" Bailey.

Teddyson John encouraged patrons to stay true to themselves and brush off the negativity as he sang his 2019 hit Vent, and his 2015 song Allez which had the audience grooving.

The vibrant and comical Rachel Price hosted the show and was later joined by Whitney Husbands and Giselle the Wassi One as the show progressed.

Roberts appeared on stage adorned in white with gold accessories topped with a gold crown and accompanied by two dancers also wearing white and gold outfits. Two large screens positioned on both sides of the stage showed videos of Roberts as the Junior Calypso Monarch of 2001, her 2006 Groovy Soca Monarch performance of Always Be with Zan, to her current music videos like Old and Grey and Like It Hot. The videos highlighted her journey as an artiste and how she has grown into a woman of strength.

Roberts' repertoire began with her 2019 hits Judgment Stage, Like It Hot, Into You, Not One Thing, This Is De Place, and included previous hits like Mo Wuk and Sugar Boy, which was sung word for word by her true fans.

Kerwin Du Bois also joined Roberts as he sang Right For Somebody. Then they performed their 2016 song, Unforgettable, as patrons hugged their friends in a show of appreciation of friendships which the song promoted.

Asked by Newsday about her thoughts on the support she received at the sold-out show Roberts said she was grateful for the overwhelming love from her fans.

Other notable performances also came from Lyrical, Farmer Nappy, St Vincent’s Problem Child, Antigua’s Ricardo Drue, Blaxx, Nessa Preppy, Nailah Blackman, Nadia Batson, Angela Hunte, Destra and Machel Montano.

“He has made me cry but he made me strong. I give thanks to the man who has made me the woman I am today. I love you,” said Roberts as she presented Montano with a painting of them as a token of her appreciation. Montano said he saw the essence of Roberts being that of hard work and dedication.

“The little girl from Toco is a big girl now and I love her,” said Montano.

Sandra Des Vignes Millington, aka Singing Sandra also made a guest appearance. She was also honoured by Roberts for her contributions to calypso over the span of 36 years. “Sometimes we don’t always appreciate the icons in our country, but tonight I appreciate and love you,” said Roberts as she presented Singing Sandra with a bouquet of flowers. Singing Sandra then sang her popular Voices from the Ghetto.

The Strength of a Woman Concert also highlighted the fact that everyone needs support throughout life’s journey. Roberts thanked her mother for nurturing her and in a special way she connected with the audience, welcoming them into her family as she moved through the crowd embracing patrons. Roberts' beautiful two-year-old daughter, Lily, was also in the audience.