Pan Elders brings home 6th medium title

Members of Pan Elders steelband perform Scrunter's The Will, arranged by Duvone Stewart on their way to copping first place in the medium band category of the Panorama Finals on Saturday night. PHOTO BY KERWIN PIERRE

SAN Fernando-based medium band Pan Elders took home its sixth consecutive medium band title at the National Panorama Finals overcoming not only the nine other competitors on the night but financial difficulties.

Bandleader Hollister Smith had previously told Sunday Newsday that Pan Trinbago’s decision to withhold players’ stipend for the next two years as well as the drying up of assistance from the successor companies of former state-owned oil company Petrotrin, once a major sponsor, has adversely affected Pan Elders' ability to attract players.

But Pan Elders showed their will to win at the Queen's Park Savannah on Saturday night with a powerful rendition of of Scrunter's 1982 The Will, arranged by Duvone Stewart who made history with the triple Panorama titles of small, medium and large bands. The performance saw the band, dressed in black tees with gold prints, delivering vigorous notes accentuated by back-flipping dancers and a balloon release. The crowd showed their hearty appreciation with a roar of applause and the judges showed their appreciation with 282 points.

The score was six points ahead of second place Black Rock Tobago's Katzenjammers, which scored 276 with its Winston "Shadow" Bailey tribute Stranger; Panorama 2019 was dedicated to the memories of Shadow, calypsonian Winston "The Original De Fosto Himself" and arranger and pannist extraordinaire Ken "Professor" Philmore who all died last year. Katzenjammers' stirring performance included players wearing Shadow hats, a woman dressed as a tourist, and moko jumbies in all black but it was not enough to dethrone Pan Elders.

NGC Couva Joylanders' received 275 points and third place with Lennox Picou's Fire in the Area from 1991. The steelband really committed to the fire theme mixing in Calypso Rose's Fire in Yuh Wire into the melody and their performance included a smoke machine, pyrotechnics, people dressed as firefighters and fire effects that could be felt from the front row.