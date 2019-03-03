Maikoo cops North East Zone’s top award

RICARDO Maikoo of All Stars was adjudged the senior division player of the year when the North East Zonal Council of the TT Cricket Board held its annual prize-distribution function in Sangre Grande recently.

Maikoo (246) scored the most runs in the 2018 season and shared the individual honours with Akiel Clarke, whose 139 for Swansea was the highest score, and Swansea's Dariel Ramdhenny, who took 17 wickets – the most bagged by a bowler.

Both Maikoo and Clarke also distinguished themselves with one impressive century each for their respective teams.

Winners of the senior division were Toco Tornadoes while Fishing Pond EBC were second and All Stars finished third.

Clevon Vialva topped division one honours, scoring the most runs (337) and notching the highest individual score (146) playing for Sunrisers. Nigel Vialva (Sunrisers) and Christian Ramroop of Wanderers/Oriental tied for the most wickets taken with 11 scalps each.

Wanders/Oriental emerged champions of division one won club of the year while Sunrisers were second. Explorers placed third. Toco Tornadoes captured the zone’s T20 competition while Sunrisers were the runners-up.

HONOUR ROLL:

SENIOR DVISION

1. Toco Tornadoes

2. Fishing Pond EBG

INDIVIDUAL AWARDS

Highest Score: Akiel Clarke- 139

Most Runs: Ricardo Maikoo- 246

Most Wickets: Dariel Ramdhenny- 17

CENTURIES

Ricardo Maikoo- 125

Akiel Clarke- 139

FIVE WICKETS

Akiel Noel- 4-1-28-5

Keston Charles-5-0-18-5

Dariel Ramdhenny-7-0-32-6

DIVISION ONE

1. Wanderers/Oriental

2 Sunrisers

3 Explorers

INDIVIDUAL AWARDS

Highest Score: Clevon Vialva- 146

Most Runs: Clevon Vialva- 337

Most wickets:

Nigel Vialva- 11 (28-1-136-11)

Christian Ramroop-11 (23.2-4-109-11)

CENTURIES:

Tishan Ramroop- 103

Clevon Vialva-115 &146

James Dodds- 113

FIVE WICKETS:

Ganesh Ramkissoon- 4-0-10-5

Joshua Andrews- 5-0-27-5

Christian Ramroop- 5.2-1-19-5

T20

1 Toco Tornadoes

2. Sunrisers

HIGHEST INDIVIDUAL SCORE

Christian Charles- 90 runs

MOST RUNS

Nigel Vialva- 174 runs

MOST WICKETS

Koreece Mahadeo- 8 (14-0-87-8) AVE.10:88

Anderson Mahase- 8 (9-0-57-8) AVE.7:13

TOP YOUTH CRICKETERS

Primary Schools

Boy – Keshan Singh

Girl – Safiya Emanuel

Secondary Schools

Shannia Kistow

TOP INTER ZONE PLAYERS

U-13: Vince Kistow

U-15: Joseph Fraser

U-17: Anderson Mahase

U-19: Raviese Persad

SPECIAL AWARDS

Five consecutive wickets in an over: Akel Noel (Rovers)

Youth Player of the Year: Sachin Soodeen

Player of Senior Division: Ricardo Maikoo

Player of Division One: Clevon Vialva

Player of T20: Nigel Vialva

Long and Distinguish Service to Cricket: Chamanlal Jawahir, Raffi David

Long and Outstanding Service as a Player: Subash Kistow

Club of the Year: Wanderers/Oriental

Umpire of the Year: Simon Aroon