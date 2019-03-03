Maikoo cops North East Zone’s top award
RICARDO Maikoo of All Stars was adjudged the senior division player of the year when the North East Zonal Council of the TT Cricket Board held its annual prize-distribution function in Sangre Grande recently.
Maikoo (246) scored the most runs in the 2018 season and shared the individual honours with Akiel Clarke, whose 139 for Swansea was the highest score, and Swansea's Dariel Ramdhenny, who took 17 wickets – the most bagged by a bowler.
Both Maikoo and Clarke also distinguished themselves with one impressive century each for their respective teams.
Winners of the senior division were Toco Tornadoes while Fishing Pond EBC were second and All Stars finished third.
Clevon Vialva topped division one honours, scoring the most runs (337) and notching the highest individual score (146) playing for Sunrisers. Nigel Vialva (Sunrisers) and Christian Ramroop of Wanderers/Oriental tied for the most wickets taken with 11 scalps each.
Wanders/Oriental emerged champions of division one won club of the year while Sunrisers were second. Explorers placed third. Toco Tornadoes captured the zone’s T20 competition while Sunrisers were the runners-up.
HONOUR ROLL:
SENIOR DVISION
1. Toco Tornadoes
2. Fishing Pond EBG
INDIVIDUAL AWARDS
Highest Score: Akiel Clarke- 139
Most Runs: Ricardo Maikoo- 246
Most Wickets: Dariel Ramdhenny- 17
CENTURIES
Ricardo Maikoo- 125
Akiel Clarke- 139
FIVE WICKETS
Akiel Noel- 4-1-28-5
Keston Charles-5-0-18-5
Dariel Ramdhenny-7-0-32-6
DIVISION ONE
1. Wanderers/Oriental
2 Sunrisers
3 Explorers
INDIVIDUAL AWARDS
Highest Score: Clevon Vialva- 146
Most Runs: Clevon Vialva- 337
Most wickets:
Nigel Vialva- 11 (28-1-136-11)
Christian Ramroop-11 (23.2-4-109-11)
CENTURIES:
Tishan Ramroop- 103
Clevon Vialva-115 &146
James Dodds- 113
FIVE WICKETS:
Ganesh Ramkissoon- 4-0-10-5
Joshua Andrews- 5-0-27-5
Christian Ramroop- 5.2-1-19-5
T20
1 Toco Tornadoes
2. Sunrisers
HIGHEST INDIVIDUAL SCORE
Christian Charles- 90 runs
MOST RUNS
Nigel Vialva- 174 runs
MOST WICKETS
Koreece Mahadeo- 8 (14-0-87-8) AVE.10:88
Anderson Mahase- 8 (9-0-57-8) AVE.7:13
TOP YOUTH CRICKETERS
Primary Schools
Boy – Keshan Singh
Girl – Safiya Emanuel
Secondary Schools
Shannia Kistow
TOP INTER ZONE PLAYERS
U-13: Vince Kistow
U-15: Joseph Fraser
U-17: Anderson Mahase
U-19: Raviese Persad
SPECIAL AWARDS
Five consecutive wickets in an over: Akel Noel (Rovers)
Youth Player of the Year: Sachin Soodeen
Player of Senior Division: Ricardo Maikoo
Player of Division One: Clevon Vialva
Player of T20: Nigel Vialva
Long and Distinguish Service to Cricket: Chamanlal Jawahir, Raffi David
Long and Outstanding Service as a Player: Subash Kistow
Club of the Year: Wanderers/Oriental
Umpire of the Year: Simon Aroon
Reply to "Maikoo cops North East Zone’s top award"