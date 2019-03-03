Long live sailor mas! Fancy or king – a Carnival tradition survives

In a fancy sailor portrayal, Kelvin Hutson depicts American aviator Frank Boland's fatal landing in Queen's Park Savannah in 1931, at the traditional Carnival individuals competition, Adam Smith Square, Woodbrook, on February 26. PHOTO BY JEFF MAYERS

Sailor mas has been around since the late 1800s, or early 1900s, and is most likely here to stay.

According to the NCC website, there are several types of sailor mas including free French, king, white, fancy, flour bag, redhead, head mas, fireman, and more. There are also several dances to go along with the sailor mas portrayal, including crab, marrico, rock de boat, skip jack and the camel walk.

Keith Simpson, spokesman for Belmont Exotic Stylish Sailors (D'Bess), explained that in the early days masqueraders would take merinos (vests) cut holes for the eyes and mouth and place it over their heads as a mask. Sometimes ice cream cones or fake butterflies would be used for the nose.

He said “Diamond Jim” Harding was one of the pioneers of the fancy sailor mas, and Cito Velasquez evolved it from masks used over the head and on the face to backpacks that raised the mas higher in the air.

Simpson had played sailor mas for over 20 years. However, he was attracted to the swansdown used to decorate the fancy sailor costume since he was a young boy. “When I was small I found that was so nice – these guys in their white sailor outfits. To me it look nice... I looked at them fellas, how they dance, how the mas pretty, all these nice things they had on their backpack.”

Eventually, in July 2013, he became one of the founders of D’Bess, an offshoot of the Belmont Original Stylish Sailors (D'Boss). D’Boss came out of pioneer masman Jason Griffith’s fancy sailor band – Old Fashioned Sailors – which played from 1980 to 2000. And its founder, Griffith, started playing sailor mas in 1947, so D’Bess had a rich history of the mas.

He said the first fancy sailor bands portrayed numerous themes including crabs, flowers and fruit, undersea kingdom, Disney characters, musical instruments, and more. He said a lot of research still went into creating a theme and lamented that did not seem to be the case with pretty mas bands. “If you watch those bands, could you tell what they are portraying? Ninety-five per cent of the time, no, because it’s the same costume every year. The same structure of the costume.”

Even as he made the statement, he admitted the white sailor costume could be reused time and again. However, he said a lot of work went into fancy sailor which was much more complicated with different patterns, materials, and themes.

This year, D’Bess’ theme was Savannah Nostalgia in recognition of 100 years of mas in the Queen’s Park Savannah. The band had several sections portray events and scenes that took place in the savannah.

For example, one section would recreate the plane used by American aviator Frank Boland when he crashed in the savannah and died in 1913. Other sections include Horse Racing in the Savannah, Botanic Garden, Poui Tree, Fireworks, Egret, and Twilight in the Savannah.

Its designers were Robert Miller and Martin Luby, with bandleader Ancil Mc Lean, all of whom played with Griffith for many years.

Simpson also said Massy Trinidad All Stars was one of the bands keeping sailor mas alive along with other steelbands as people were more attracted to pretty mas with its bikini and beads. “They (All Stars) won twice in a row... They have 3,000 plus people on the road, but that hasn’t influenced other bands to play sailor.”

Cecilia Thomson of Trinidad All Stars, which won band of the year with its sailor mas in 2014 and 2015, said, “Sailor bands typically used to mimic the US sailors so they would have the drudges – those that scrub the deck – fancy sailors, the stoker or the fireman so the structure of the sailor mas mimicked the structure of the US Navy. And different sites, different bands would adopt a different kind of sailor mas or a different kind of traditional mas. But steelbands had an affinity for the sailor.”

All Stars mas developed from its location at Hell Yard in east Port of Spain. The people in the area created a J’Ouvert band called the USS Bad Behaviour with bad-behaved or drunken sailors even before the steel orchestra’s panyard was established.

“As pan developed and took to the road, I don’t know who adopted who, but there was a marriage of mas and music on this site so the music began to accompany the bad-behaved sailors from that site.”

Thomson said the mas was a tradition for the steelband so where other steelbands stopped playing mas, All Stars had not. The mas band, Fleet’s In, usually had 17 or 18 sections. She said its costume was the basic white shirt and pants but each section distributed its own decorations to members or had its own theme so that individuals could “do their own thing.” She believed that flexibility counted for the longevity of the band.

She said for the band, the increase or decrease in the numbers of masqueraders from year to year depended on the economy or the length of the Carnival season, rather than increase or decrease in interest in sailor mas.

In addition, she said, the designers’ personal interest in the mas would drive the public’s interest in it. She believed the mas remained relatively popular because, of all the traditional mas characters the sailor was the easiest to make, dress up, and develop with the inclusion of a hat, cane, swansdown, a bag of flour or dye, and more. It was simple mas with no need for frames, wheels or anything too complicated.

“While there are ebbs and flows there is absolutely an interest in sailor mas. It might be more stylised like Exodus last year, or design-heavy like Despers this year, or it could be more traditional like All Stars... There will always be in interest in sailor and things traditional.”