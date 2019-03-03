Kees: I am thankful to Exodus

Kees Dieffenthaller Photo: Roger Jacob

JULIEN NEAVES

SOCA star Kees Dieffenthaller has praised Republic Bank Exodus for going to court to be able to play his song Savannah Grass at the National Panorama Finals 2019.

The steelband decided to change from Superblue and 3Canal's Rag Storm, the song which took them to the finals, to Kes the Band's Savannah Grass but Pan Trinbago refused. The two bodies went to court and Exodus emerged victorious.

At the finals the veteran Tunapuna-based steelband followed up their ninth place semifinal showing with a ninth place tie with T&TEC Tropical Angel Harps which coincidentally played Rag Storm.

Dieffenthaller joined Exodus on stage on Sunday morning at the Queen's Park Savannah and danced among moko jumbies in patriotic colours. He later told Newsday he was grateful for the band's efforts.

"It just says that sometimes we need to go the lengths for the culture and for the music. I don't think it should ever be stopped, a song from being played. This is just more music being played for more ears. And culture shouldn't fight each other, the different aspects. It should be something where we should all be able to work together."

He continued: "If Exodus wanted to change their choice that is their choice. That is also their risk. So it shouldn't have been a situation where they said no in the first place. But I still love the fact that Exodus just went the extra length to support what they felt was right for them. I appreciate it. Of course it was a dream come true for me. And I had nothing to do with it in a sense. I was just asking and hoping and the fact is a miracle will happen."

Dieffenthaller said it was surreal dancing on the stage while Exodus performed his song.

"I can't help but think about my father (ole mas veteran George 'Bunny' Dieffenthaller who died New Year's Day), think about the purpose of the song and know that it is reaching all corners. And to me when pan play your music then it reach."

Asked how he would feel if Savannah Grass won Road March he replied: "That will just mean that everything ring true. But for me it is the Road March. Because what happens on the stage happens on the stage but that song will play the most on the road. So that's my Road March."