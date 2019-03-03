ISOS campaign gets more support

Erlan Clarke (centre), of Opulence Promotions and Events Management, presents ten Call to Paradise tickets to ASP David Powder (right). Looking on is general manager of Magdalena Grand Beach and Golf Resort, Vinod Bajaj.

PROMOTER Erlan Clarke, of Opulence Promotions and Events Management is the latest to show his support for the police by donating ten tickets for his premier event, Call to Paradise 3, as part of the police's "I Support Our Service" (ISOS) initiative.

During a brief meeting at the Magdalena Grand Beach and Golf Resort on Thursday, Clarke signalled his excitement at the various ways the police have attempted to address the crime situation by encouraging law-abiding citizens to partner with them.

He handed over ten general tickets to the police, which will be distributed to law-abiding citizens during roadblocks by officers across the country, as part of the ISOS’ “Caught in the Act” campaign.

Assistant Senior Supt (ASP) David Powder said, “In the I Support Our Service initiative, we identify and reward drivers who are law abiding citizens and adhere to the traffic laws of Trinidad and Tobago. We reward them by giving them tickets for adhering to the road traffic laws.

“I want to thank the Opulence Promotions and Events management for partnering with us on behalf of the Commissioner of Police, the Tobago Division Executive and the whole of the TT police service in the I Support Our Service initiative.”

Call to Paradise 3 has been dubbed the year of Angels and is carded for March 9 at the Magdalena Grand Beach and Golf Resort poolside.

Clarke said this all-inclusive event will be a safe getaway after the Carnival, featuring popular soca artistes such as Nadia Batson, Skinny Fabulous, Patrice Roberts and many more, as well as a number of internationally known DJs.

“This annual event is not just about profit generation but showcasing Tobago’s culture and supporting the island’s tourism industry. We want persons to buy into the programme, buy into the event. Answer the call...live the experience,” he said.