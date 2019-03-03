Hindus mark Maha Shivaratri today

Today, Carnival Monday in TT, Hindus here and around the world will celebrate the auspicious occasion of Maha Shivaratri.

Thousands will be attending temple service at midnight in praise of Lord Shiva. At midnight devotees will go to the Shiva Lingum (stone replica of Shiva) and offer flowers, milk, blacktill, bael leaves and sugar cane. These ingredients pleases Lord Shiva and he in turn blesses the individual with peace and happiness.

Shivaratri is celebrated on the 13th lunar night into the 14th day (one day before the new moon) during the Hindu month of Phagun. In the Hindu calendar there are 12 Shivaratris but Maha Shivaratri is the night when Lord Shiva performed the Tandav dance or the dance of creation, preservation and destruction.

According Surendra Maharaj of the Laksmi Saraswatie Mandir in Corinth Settlement, San Fernando, Hindus believe that Lord Shiva’s powers of destruction and creation are used to destroy the illusions and the imperfections of this world. “This is done to pave the way for beneficial change in mankind and in the world,” Maharaj said.

Hindus pray for good health, peace and prosperity, Maharaj said, as Lord Shiva clears the path for his devotees. “One can utter his mantra, ‘Om Namah Shivaya’ and Shiva rescues the devotees from pains and distress, replacing this with peace and happiness. Married couples also pray to Shiva and Parvati for happiness in marriage life.