Duvone wins Panorama triple crown Renegades, Pan Elders score historic victories

Duvone Stewart leads BP Renegades to victory in the Panorama large band final with his arrangement of Hookin Meh at Queen's Park Savannah, Port of Spain on Sunday morning. Photo by Roger Jacob

Ace pan arranger Duvone Stewart has won the Panorama triple crown---leading bp Renegades and Pan Elders to winner's row in the large and medium steelband finals at Queen's Park Savannah, Port of Spain early this morning.

The Tobago-born arranger, 42, had his first victory with Defence Force Steel Orchestra which won the small steelband Panorama at Skinner Park, San Fernando on Thursday night.

In a marathon Panorama of theatre infused performances, 19 bands---nine large and ten medium---thrilled pan lovers with explosive music making the double finals among the most competitive in years.

Renegades, however, continued its dominance with its now ninth victory and a three-peat of wins since 2017 with Stewart's arrangement of Darryl "Farmer Nappy" Henry's Hookin Meh, one of the Carnival's most popular song.

Renegades is now tied with Desperadoes for the most Panorama titles. The Laventille band placed second with Carlton "Zanda" Alexander's arrangement of Nailah Blackman's Iron Love.

The Charlotte Street, Port of Spain band led this year's large band competition throughout the preliminaries and semifinals.

Pan Elders too stayed ahead of its rivals since the preliminaries. The Independence Avenue, San Fernando band, which is unsponsored, almost didn't compete as it struggled early in the season to attract players since Pan Trinbago announced there would no performance fees this year.

The band, however, overcame the setback as players returned to the panyard.

Pan Elders are also the undisputed medium band champions with their 11th victory and also fifth consecutive win since 2015 with their rendition of Stewart's arrangement of Irwin "Scrunter" Reyes Johnson's The Will.

Defence Force won the small band Panorama with Stewart's arrangement of Errol “Bally” Ballantyne's Maxi Dub.

In an interview after his first Panorama victory, Stewart thanked God for blessing him with his musical talent.

“As I continue to live my dream, I thank God for blessing me with the gift of being a steelpan arranger,” Stewart had told Newsday.

“Winning was awesome. I feel very happy and very thankful for everything that made the performance a winning one."

One his chances of a clean sweep of the titles, Stewart had also said, “I never said I was going to win the three categories – but I am going to do my best. It’s all up to God in the moment."