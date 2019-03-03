Cowardly act against principal

THE EDITOR: As a parent and PTA President of a primary school, I strongly condemn any abuse by students or their relatives towards a principal, teacher or support staff.

The brazen attack on the principal of Tunapuna Hindu Primary School was an unintelligent and cowardly act carried out by adults who do not take the time to think about the consequences of their actions. It only served to prove that the principal had good enough reason to suspend the pupil based on the actions of the relatives. Good or bad behaviour stems from a child’s interaction with parents and relatives in their immediate environment. After all, the fruit does not fall far from the tree.

Schools do not have strict rules and regulations for adults entering the compound because it’s a school and not a maximum security prison. You tend to expect that better sense will prevail when dealing with parents and guardians but that would now have to be re-examined.

There have already been too many incidents in the past where students are not only bullying or attacking fellow students, but have now turned to teachers and principals. Who is to be blamed? Who are the ones responsible for correcting and guiding their children? Is it not clear as to what is right from what is wrong? There is no doubt that children are a reflection of their parents, because they are their first teachers who should lead by example.

Most parents who behave in this manner, are the ones who do not attend even one PTA meeting or show support in one way or the other towards the improvement of the school, at least while their child is attending. They choose instead to channel their energies to complain or gripe about everything. Parents need to bear in mind that they are in a partnership with the school, and there are civilised ways to deal with matters which may arise from time to time. When your child is right you can praise or reward them, but when they are wrong, be responsible enough to correct them so they’ll be directed in the right path.

With reference to a quote I saw on social media, if parents keep defending their children’s bad behaviour, then one day they’ll have to pay a lawyer to do the same.

Vashti Bowlah via e-mail