Carnival parking in PoS

PORT of Spain Mayor Joel Martinez has authorised the use of Nelson Mandela Park for parking in the city on Carnival Monday and Tuesday.

A release from the TT Police Service Twitter page said motorists could park their vehicles there from 1 am to 11 pm on Carnival Monday and from 5 am to 11 pm on Carnival Tuesday. A parking fee of $50 per day or any part thereof will apply.

The post also said Commissioner of Police Gary Griffith approved the use of the hockey field, south grounds at the Police Training Academy in St James. On Carnival Monday, parking will be allowed here from 8 am to 8 pm. On Carnival Tuesday, parking will be permitted from 6 am to 8 pm. A parking fee of $50 per day or any part thereof will apply. All proceeds go to the TTPS' Sports Club. The TTPS said the measures had been taken to ease traffic congestion in the city during Carnival.

Motorists are also advised to follow the published parking and traffic guidelines for Port of Spain on Carnival Monday and Tuesday. The TTPs warned that failure to do so would result in vehicles being wrecked and impounded.