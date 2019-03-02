Windies dismiss England for 113

West Indies' captain Jason Holder celebrates taking the wicket of England's Adil Rashid during the fifth One Day International cricket match at the Daren Sammy Cricket Ground in Gros Islet, St. Lucia, yesterday. (AP Photo)

FAST bowler Oshane Thomas snatched five wickets as the West Indies dismissed England for only 113 in 28.1 overs batting first in the fifth and final ODI at the Darren Sammy National Cricket Stadium in St Lucia, today.

Thomas took five for 21 in 5.1 overs as England fell short after scoring over 400 batting first in the last ODI. The fast bowling pair of Jason Holder and Carlos Brathwaite were also among the wickets grabbing 2/28 and 2/17 respectively.

Alex Hales and Jos Buttler both scored 23 for England. England lead the series 2-1.