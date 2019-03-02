WE 3 KINGS London clan grabs major kaiso crowns

The three Londons. from the left Ronaldo London, National Calypso Monarch 2019, Young King 2019, Rivaldo London Junior Calypso Monarch 2019 and Brian London, Extempo King 2019 at the National Calypso Monarch finals at the Queen's Park Savannah on Thursday night. PHOTO SUREASH CHOLAI

THREE calypso kings from one house shared the spotlight at the Queen's Park Savannah yesterday.

Ronaldo London wept when the judges announced him as this year's calypso monarch at the Kaisorama - Night of Champions show. The crown is the second for Ronaldo, who won the 2019 Young Kings title last week Thursday.

As he walked on stage, Ronaldo was lifted into the air by his uncle Brian London who earlier on the night, at the same show, was announced the national extempo monarch.

Also on hand to share Ronaldo and uncle Brian's glory was Rivaldo London, Ronaldo's brother, who is the 2019 junior calypso monarch. This is the first time that the major kaiso and extempo titles have been held in any one year by three members of the same family.

Standing on a platform surrounded by trees to portray the Garden of Eden, Ronaldo delivered a powerful performance of his calypso Man's Imagination. As he sang about how evil had corrupted the world from its biblical paradise, two actors mimicked the slaying of Abel by his brother Cain.

His announcement as new monarch came as no surprise to the audience who cheered it loudly. For his victory Ronaldo won $700,000. Karene Asche placed second and won $400,000 while last year's calypso monarch Helon Fran­cis placed third and won $200,000.

KEEP KAISO ALIVE

Despite winning two of Carnival's most significant calypso titles, Ronaldo was humble. "For me, it's not about the win, it's just about keeping calypso alive." Asked if he believed he would win, Ronaldo replied, "I didn't have anything to lose being the youngest competitor in the competition."

At 21, Ronaldo is regarded as one of the youngest calypso monarch's in TT's history. Slinger Francisco, The Mighty Sparrow, won the crown in 1956 around the same age. Ronaldo was unfazed by such a lofty comparison. "It was just another day singing calypso."

His uncle Brian was elated, "for Ronaldo and Rivaldo and so many other juniors to come and achieve this goal today." He declared, "I think the future of kaiso is in good hands." He said young people like Ronaldo and Rivaldo are standing up, holding on to the reins and "carrying kaiso on their backs."

While he is yet to win the national calypso monarch title, Brian said through Ronaldo's victory, "I have won tonight." Brian said he was happy to have written Ronaldo's winning calypso and songs for other performers this season. For winning the extempo crown, Brian pocketed $200,000. He also won the one-off Ken "Professor" Philmore calypso competition last Sunday at the San Fernando city auditorium, with a composition called Special Invitation.

TAKE CULTURE FORWARD

"Gypsy" was also happy about Ronaldo and Brian's victories. He disclosed that they are his cousins. "So, it stays in the family," Peters declared. Peters was not disappointed that he placed sixth in the monarch competition. He said the judges could only judge what they saw on the night.

Maria Bhola, who placed fourth was not surprised that Ronaldo won. "I knew, I called it. It always comes down to the night of the competition," she said. "When I saw him and I heard him I said, 'the crown is his'."

On Kaisorama itself, Peters who is the National Carnival Commission chairman said, "I thought it was a fantastic show." He said his only issue was that it was "a little too long" but this could be improved. Peters said the Kaisorama proved that staging the calypso and extempo monarch competitions as a stand alone show, rather than within Dimanche Gras on Carnival Sunday, is viable.

GG'S WIFE

ON STAGE

During the calypso monarch competition, Bhola surprised the crowd when Nicole Dyer Griffith, Police Commissioner Gary Griffith's wife made a cameo appearance during her performance of, "False Alarm." Griffith even sang a few words of the song for her husband.

Duane O'Connor had CNC News host Hema Ramkissoon appear during his performance of Respect. Dressed as a Mexican mariachi, Roderick "Chucky" Gordon sang about the troubles in Venezuela and US President Trump's obsession with the wall. Kurt Allen dressed in drag to sing about LGBTQI issues versus decriminalising marijuana in Wha Yuh Say.

Asche sang Loco and Broco, a ditty about what Venezuelan women who are flocking to TT are doing to Trini men. Veteran calypsonian Baron made a guest appearance to support her.

Full Results

Place...Name...Song

1...Ronal­do Lon­don...Man's Imag­i­na­tion

2...Karene As­che...Lo­co and Bro­co

3...Helon Fran­cis...What Com­ing Next

4...Maria Bho­la...False Alarm

5...De­von Seales...Two Face

6...Win­ston "Gyp­sy" Pe­ters...When Ele­phants Fight

7...Kurt "The Last Bad John of Ca­lyp­so" Allen...Wha Yuh Say

8...Rod­er­ick "Chucky" Gor­don...El Muro (The Wall)

9...Du­ane O'Con­nor...Re­spect

10...Joanne "Ti­gress" Row­ley...Who Feels It Knows

11...Er­phaan Alves...I Am

12...Stacey Sobers...Make TT Great Again

13...An­tho­ny "All­rounder" Hen­drick­son...Man's Imag­i­na­tion

14...Alana "La­dy Watch­man" Sin­nette-Khan...Pres­sure Does Buss Pipe

15...Dawren "Pharoah" Greenidge...For­mu­la

16...Alex "To­ba­go Chalkie" Gift...Trav­el Ad­vi­so­ry