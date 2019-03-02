Tobago bands shine in Panorama

Hulk joins Uptown Fascinators, of Scarborough, for the bands performance of Hulk, sung by Blaxx, in the Panorama small bands final at at Skinner Park, San Fernando on Thursday night. Fascinators was one of five Tobago bands in the competition. PHOTO BY ANSEL JEBODH

Pan Trinbago president Beverly Ramsey-Moore intends to honour Tobago's young arrangers after Carnival.

She said so after the island's strong showing in the Panorama small conventional band final on Thursday at Skinner Park, San Fernando. Five Tobago outfits were among the 14 steelbands in the competition.

T&T Defence Force won the competition with T&TEC's New East Side Dimension, of Belle Garden, Tobago, placing second. The band was led by young arranger Kersh Ramsey.

Scarborough's Uptown Fascinators, led by Ojay Richards, came in sixth while C&B Crown Cordaans, Alpha Pan Pioneers and West Side Symphony placed seventh and 12th respectively.

Ramsey-Moore said the performances of all of the country's steelbands were exceptional.

"The standard was really, really high. They all were exceptional. I am so proud of the management and all of the pannists that participated in Panorama 2019," she told Sunday Newsday.

Ramsey-Moore said she spoke to Redemption Sound Setters' manager Marie Toby, who agreed the island's gifted, young arrangers must be recognised.

"We have to recognise all of our young Tobago arrangers because what it is saying to me is that we do not need to go to Trinidad to get an arranger.

"We will be saving because it is really expensive to have an arranger, bring them up, pay for them for accommodation, meals, transportation and all of that. So, it will definitely ease the tension. All of those Tobago young arrangers, we will be recognising them." Sound Setters won the THA Pan Champs competition last week.

Ramsey-Moore said she also intends to raise the issue with Tobago House of Assembly Secretary for Culture, Tourism and Transportation Nadine Stewart-Phillips.

Tobago had two bands in last night's Panorama competition for medium and large bands at Queen's Park Savannah, Port of Spain.

Black Rock's Katzenjammers Steel Orchestra performed Winston Bailey's (Shadow) Stranger, in position one in the medium category, while Steel Xplosion, led by Iran "Duce" Anthony, played Irwin Reyes Johnson's (Scrunter) Sing In She Party in position number nine.