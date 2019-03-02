Plans to develop Piparo volcano site

File photo: Flags, planted after Hindu prayers, flutter in the breeze at the Piparo mud volcano last year.

THE PIPARO Youth Alliance (PYA) led by Dominic Hansraj, is lobbying to develop a park or a tourist site on the grounds of the Piparo volcano, Piparo, Williamsville.

The PYA held an interfaith service at the site on February 23 to mark 22 years since the volcano last erupted. On February 22, 1997, the volcano which is situated on a roadway, erupted. Luckily there was no loss of life.

Hansraj told Newsday the volcano falls on the borderline of the Princes Town and Couva/Talparo regional corporations. Chairmen of the corporations, Gowrie Roopnarine and Henry Awong were invited to address the event.

Roopnarine said the volcano is on state lands. When it erupted 22 years ago, the people who lived there had to be relocated.

“Owners of the lands in and around the volcano site claim that the land was given over to the State in return for lands in Bueno Intento where they now live,” Roopnarine said.

He has taken it upon himself to research this, after which he will move a motion to develop the land. He noted that the Princes Town Corporation developed the volcano site around the Devil Woodyard after an eruption on February 13 last year.

“Scores of people from TT and other countries were visiting the site on a daily basis and we had to develop a roadway and build sheds for visitors,” Roopnarine said.

He said he will be meeting with Awong to look into developing the Piparo site.

Awong commended the PYA for holding the interfaith service.

“We need to unite and pray for our communities, as we do not know what tomorrow may bring,” Awong said.

Several jhandis were installed around the dormant volcano to show puja was done at the site.

Hansraj invited religious leaders to pray that the volcano does not erupt again.

He said back in 1997, villagers were awakened by a low rumbling just before dawn.

“That low rumbling was the only lifesaving indication of the destruction that was due to come....the noise...grew louder and there was a large explosion,” Hansraj said.

In 15 minutes, over a square mile of mud had erupted, destroying 31 houses and leaving over 100 people homeless. Cars, cattle, goats, scores of poultry and pets were buried in this tomb of mud.